Persian-Spiced Pickled Peaches

These tangy pickled peaches from Atlanta chef Linton Hopkins are wonderful with all kinds of rich meat dishes. Slideshow: Pickled Vegetables
How to Make It
Step 1
Pack the peach wedges into a 1-quart glass jar. In a small skillet, toast the coriander seeds over moderately high
heat, tossing, until fragrant, 2 minutes. Let cool, then crush the seeds.
Step 2
In a medium saucepan, bring the vinegar, water and molasses just to a boil. Stir in the garlic, ginger, salt, orange zest, piment d’Espelette and crushed coriander seeds. Pour the brine over the peaches and let cool completely. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 days before serving.
Make Ahead
The pickles can be refrigerated for up to 1 month.
