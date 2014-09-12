Persian-Spiced Pickled Peaches
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 cups
Linton Hopkins
October 2014

These tangy pickled peaches from Atlanta chef Linton Hopkins are wonderful with all kinds of rich meat dishes. Slideshow: Pickled Vegetables

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 pounds slightly underripe peaches, peeled, pitted and cut into thin wedges
  • 1 tablespoon coriander seeds
  • 1 cup white wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons sorghum molasses
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed and peeled
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest
  • 1/2 teaspoon piment d’Espelette

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pack the peach wedges into a 1-quart glass jar. In a small skillet, toast the coriander seeds over moderately high
heat, tossing, until fragrant, 2 minutes. Let cool, then crush the seeds.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, bring the vinegar, water and molasses just to a boil. Stir in the garlic, ginger, salt, orange zest, piment d’Espelette and crushed coriander seeds. Pour the brine over the peaches and let cool completely. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 days before serving.

Make Ahead

The pickles can be refrigerated for up to 1 month.

