Persian Rice Pudding

Wash the rice well, place in a heavy pot with the milk, and bring to a boil. Lower the heat, partially cover, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the rice softens and most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 1 hour. The pudding will have a soft, slightly soupy texture.

Step 2

Stir in the sugar, rose water, and cardamom and cook, stirring, for 10 minutes. Taste and add a little more sugar or rose water if you wish. Let cool to room temperature. If you like, top the pudding with the pistachios just before serving.