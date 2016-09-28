Persian Rice Pudding

Rose water, cardamom, and pistachios play together enticingly in the creamy Persian version of rice pudding. Simple seduction. Slideshow: More Rice Pudding Recipes
How to Make It
Wash the rice well, place in a heavy pot with the milk, and bring to a boil. Lower the heat, partially cover, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the rice softens and most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 1 hour. The pudding will have a soft, slightly soupy texture.
Stir in the sugar, rose water, and cardamom and cook, stirring, for 10 minutes. Taste and add a little more sugar or rose water if you wish. Let cool to room temperature. If you like, top the pudding with the pistachios just before serving.
