Persian Rice Cookies (Nan-e Berenji)
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 40 cookies
Mahin Gilanpour Motamed
March 2017

A combination of rice flour, cornstarch, confectioners’ sugar and clarified butter makes these cookies called nan-e berenji perfectly crisp and light, but the lovely, delicate flavor comes from high-quality rosewater. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/4 cups rice flour 
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch 
  • 1 cup clarified butter (see Note) 
  • 1 cup confectioners’ sugar 
  • 3 large egg yolks 
  • 1/4 cup pure rosewater, preferably Sadaf brand (see Note) 
  • Poppy seeds, for sprinkling 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Sift the rice flour with the cornstarch into a medium bowl. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the clarified butter with  the confectioners’ sugar at medium speed  until smooth, about 1 minute. At low speed, beat in the egg yolks one at a time, then gradually add the rosewater until incorporated. Add the dry ingredients and beat at low speed until smooth. Scrape the dough into a medium bowl, press a piece of  plastic wrap directly on the surface and refrigerate until just firm, about 1 hour.  

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line 3 large baking sheets with parchment paper. Scoop tablespoon-size mounds of the cookie dough onto the baking sheets. Roll the mounds into balls, then gently press them 1/2 inch thick. Using the wide end of a thimble, gently press 3 slightly overlapping rings onto each round. Sprinkle the center of each cookie with poppy seeds.  

Step 3    

Bake the cookies for about 18 minutes, until they are firm and just starting to color on the bottom. Let cool completely, about 45 minutes. Using a thin metal spatula, transfer the cookies to a platter and serve.

Make Ahead

The cookies can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Notes

Using a high-quality, pure rosewater is essential here. Look for Sadaf brand, which is available at kalustyans.com.

To make clarified butter, melt 1 pound of butter over low heat. Remove from the heat and skim off the foam. Using a ladle, remove the clear melted butter, leaving the milky white solids behind; discard the solids. Refrigerate the clarified butter until solidified but not hard, about 30 minutes.

