Persian Rice Cookies (Nan-e Berenji)

Using a high-quality, pure rosewater is essential here. Look for Sadaf brand, which is available at kalustyans.com.

To make clarified butter, melt 1 pound of butter over low heat. Remove from the heat and skim off the foam. Using a ladle, remove the clear melted butter, leaving the milky white solids behind; discard the solids. Refrigerate the clarified butter until solidified but not hard, about 30 minutes.