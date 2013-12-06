Persian Pomegranate Soup with Meatballs

This hearty soup makes a warming main dish on a cold evening. Small, subtly spiced lamb meatballs, spinach and parsley flavor the tangy broth. The unusual and delicious sweet-sour Persian touch comes from sour pomegranate juice and a touch of sugar. Warming Soup Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, combine the lamb with the onions, cinnamon, allspice and 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Mix well with your hands. Roll teaspoons of the meat mixture into firm balls and place on a lightly oiled platter; you will have about 50 meatballs.
Pour 10 cups of cold water into a large saucepan. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and bring to a boil. Stir in the rice and return to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderate and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in the sour pomegranate juice, spinach, parsley, sugar and the meatballs and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderate and simmer, partially covered, until the rice is tender and the meatballs are cooked through, about 15 minutes.
Rub the mint between your fingers to form a fine powder. In a small bowl, combine the mint with 1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper.
Ladle the soup into large bowls and top with a generous sprinkling of the mint mixture. Serve the remainder on the side, along with the lime wedges and pita bread.
