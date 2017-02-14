Persian Flatbread (Nan-e Barbari)
© Con Poulos
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Mahin Gilanpour Motamed
March 2017

When Persian cook Mahin Gilanpour Motamed makes her addictive Persian flatbread, she uses store-bought pizza dough to save time. The trick is pulling and stretching the dough so it forms the classic oblong shape, then pressing deep ridges into it before brushing with yogurt and topping with the tasty mix of seeds and salt. Slideshow: More Flatbread Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup whole-milk yogurt 
  • 1/4 cup water 
  • Two 1-pound balls of pizza dough 
  • Nigella seeds, sesame seeds and flaky sea salt (optional), for sprinkling 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. In  a small bowl, whisk the yogurt with the water.  

Step 2    

On a large rimmed baking sheet, stretch and press 1 ball of the dough to a 14-by-5-inch rectangle. Using your fingers, press 5 to 6 deep lengthwise channels into the dough (slight tearing is okay). Brush the surface with some of the yogurt mixture and sprinkle with nigella and sesame seeds; season with salt, if using. Repeat on another baking sheet with the other ball of dough.  

Step 3    

Bake the flatbreads for 20 to 25 minutes, until browned; rotate halfway through. Serve. 

Serve With

Sabzi khordan, an appetizer platter of fresh herbs, vegetables, nuts and feta cheese that’s served at most Persian meals.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up