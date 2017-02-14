Persian Flatbread (Nan-e Barbari)

When Persian cook Mahin Gilanpour Motamed makes her addictive Persian flatbread, she uses store-bought pizza dough to save time. The trick is pulling and stretching the dough so it forms the classic oblong shape, then pressing deep ridges into it before brushing with yogurt and topping with the tasty mix of seeds and salt. Slideshow: More Flatbread Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450°. In a small bowl, whisk the yogurt with the water.
On a large rimmed baking sheet, stretch and press 1 ball of the dough to a 14-by-5-inch rectangle. Using your fingers, press 5 to 6 deep lengthwise channels into the dough (slight tearing is okay). Brush the surface with some of the yogurt mixture and sprinkle with nigella and sesame seeds; season with salt, if using. Repeat on another baking sheet with the other ball of dough.
Bake the flatbreads for 20 to 25 minutes, until browned; rotate halfway through. Serve.
Serve With
Sabzi khordan, an appetizer platter of fresh herbs, vegetables, nuts and feta cheese that’s served at most Persian meals.
Author Name: CharlieRumble1
Review Body: Easy and tasty! Great to share with friends or family!
Date Published: 2017-06-26
Author Name: Emad Bomeer
Review Body: Super easy and a great snack for watching sporting events!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-03-02