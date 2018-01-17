Perilla Slaw 
Marcus Nilsson
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Food & Wine
February 2018

This Perilla Slaw showcases the sweet aroma of perilla, or shiso, a tender herb reminiscent of basil. It pairs perfectly with crunchy cabbage, apples, and carrots.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise, preferably Kewpie 
  • 1/3 cup sour cream 
  • 2 tablespoons sugar 
  • 2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar 
  • Zest and juice from 1 lemon 
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided 
  • 1/2 (2-pound) head of cabbage, shredded on a mandoline (about 9 cups) 
  • 3/4 pound carrots, julienned  (about 2 1/2 cups) 
  • 2 (8-ounce) Gala or Fuji apples, julienned  
  • 1 (8-ounce) red onion, thinly sliced  
  • 20 perilla or large basil leaves 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, sugar, rice vinegar, lemon zest and juice, and 2 teaspoons salt until smooth.

Step 2    

Add the cabbage, carrots, apples, and onion, and toss to coat. Immediately before serving, julienne perilla leaves. Toss slaw with perilla, and season with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. 

