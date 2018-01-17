Marcus Nilsson
This Perilla Slaw showcases the sweet aroma of perilla, or shiso, a tender herb reminiscent of basil. It pairs perfectly with crunchy cabbage, apples, and carrots.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, sugar, rice vinegar, lemon zest and juice, and 2 teaspoons salt until smooth.
Step 2
Add the cabbage, carrots, apples, and onion, and toss to coat. Immediately before serving, julienne perilla leaves. Toss slaw with perilla, and season with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.
