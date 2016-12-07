Perfect Slow Cooker Chicken Breasts 
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah DiGregorio
January 2017

Cookbook author Sarah DiGregorio slowly simmers chicken breasts in seasoned olive oil until they’re wonderfully juicy and flavorful. She uses that delicious oil to make a silky aioli, which gets served alongside the chicken. This duo makes for a spectacular light meal with a salad, but could also be turned into a perfect sandwich. Slideshow: More Slow Cooker Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup fine salt 
  • 1/4 cup sugar 
  • 1 lemon, scrubbed and quartered, plus 2 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • Four 7-ounce skinless, boneless chicken breast halves 
  • 3 cups extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 3 garlic cloves 
  • 2 fresh bay leaves 
  • 2 thyme sprigs 
  • 1 rosemary sprig  
  • 1/2 teaspoon whole black peppercorns 
  • Kosher salt  
  • 2 large egg yolks 
  • Crusty bread and green salad, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk 5 cups of cold water with the fine  salt and sugar until dissolved. Squeeze and add 2 of the lemon quarters to the bowl. Add the chicken, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 6 hours. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, add the olive oil  to a 6-quart slow cooker  along with the garlic, bay leaves, thyme and rosemary sprigs, black peppercorns, 1 1/2 teaspoons of kosher salt and the remaining 2 lemon quarters. Cover and cook on low until the oil registers 200° on an instant-read thermometer, about 1 hour. (The oil can be kept in the slow cooker on low for up to 6 hours.) 

Step 3    

Remove the chicken from  the brine and pat dry; transfer to a plate. Discard the brine. Using tongs, carefully lower the chicken into the warm oil. Cover and cook on low until the chicken registers 155° on  an instant-read thermometer, about 40 minutes. Using  a slotted spoon, transfer the chicken and garlic to a plate. Cover with foil and keep warm. Discard the lemon quarters and herbs. Using a ladle, transfer  1 cup of the infused oil to a measuring cup (do not use the peppercorns) and let cool until just warm, 15 minutes. Reserve the remaining oil for another use. 

Step 4    

In a blender, puree the egg yolks with the lemon juice, 1 of the cooked garlic cloves and  1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt until smooth, about 30 seconds. With the machine on, gradually add the 1 cup of cooled oil  until creamy, about 1 minute. Season with kosher salt. 

Step 5    

Slice the chicken and serve with the aioli, bread and salad.

Make Ahead

The chicken and aioli can be refrigerated overnight.

