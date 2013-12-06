Perfect Sky

Sky Bar • Miami The Shore Club hotel's sprawling, mostly open-air bar has four separate lounges. Seating in the 2,500-square-foot RedRoom Garden includes wooden daybeds surrounded by bougainvillea. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the vodka, peach nectar, schnapps and fresh lime juice and shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass and top with the chilled ginger ale.
