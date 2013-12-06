Perfect Sky
Serves : makes 1 drink
Sky Bar • Miami The Shore Club hotel's sprawling, mostly open-air bar has four separate lounges. Seating in the 2,500-square-foot RedRoom Garden includes wooden daybeds surrounded by bougainvillea. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces raspberry vodka
  • 1 ounce peach nectar or syrup
  • 1/2 ounce peach schnapps
  • 1/4 to 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1 ounce chilled ginger ale

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the vodka, peach nectar, schnapps and fresh lime juice and shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass and top with the chilled ginger ale.

