Perfect Mark

Inman Park Patio • Atlanta The bartenders experimented with Americanos (Campari and sweet vermouth) and Manhattans (bourbon and sweet vermouth) until they arrived at this inspired combination (Maker's Mark, Campari and sweet vermouth). Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the bourbon, sweet vermouth and Campari and shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with the cherry.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5