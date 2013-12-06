Perfect Mark
Inman Park Patio • Atlanta The bartenders experimented with Americanos (Campari and sweet vermouth) and Manhattans (bourbon and sweet vermouth) until they arrived at this inspired combination (Maker's Mark, Campari and sweet vermouth). Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 2 ounces bourbon
  • 3/4 ounce sweet vermouth
  • 1/2 ounce Campari
  • 1 maraschino cherry

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the bourbon, sweet vermouth and Campari and shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with the cherry.

