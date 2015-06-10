The Perfect Bloom was inspired by the smell of spring flowers after a sun shower. Austin mixologist Justin Lavenue loves to make the cocktail with a super-floral gin like Leopold’s, which is distilled with bergamot. Alternatively, he recommends Hendrick’s gin, which is infused with rose and cucumber.
Slideshow: Gin Cocktails
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Mist a chilled coupe with 4 sprays of the whisky. In a mixing glass, combine the gin, vermouth, amaro and verjus. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into the prepared coupe and garnish with the fanned-out cucumber slices and the lavender sprigs.
Notes
Verjus, the tart juice pressed from unripe grapes, is available at specialty food stores.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5