Justin Lavenue

The Perfect Bloom was inspired by the smell of spring flowers after a sun shower. Austin mixologist Justin Lavenue loves to make the cocktail with a super-floral gin like Leopold’s, which is distilled with bergamot. Alternatively, he recommends Hendrick’s gin, which is infused with rose and cucumber. Slideshow: Gin Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1/4 ounce 12-year Japanese whisky, such as Hakushu, in an atomizer
  • 2 ounces floral gin
  • 1/2 ounce French blanc vermouth, such as Dolin
  • 1/2 ounce Amaro Montenegro
  • 1/4 ounce chilled verjus (see Note)
  • Ice
  • 3 thin cucumber slices and fresh lavender sprigs (optional), for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Mist a chilled coupe with 4 sprays of the whisky. In a mixing glass, combine the gin, vermouth, amaro and verjus. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into the prepared coupe and garnish with the fanned-out cucumber slices and the lavender sprigs.

Notes

Verjus, the tart juice pressed from unripe grapes, is available at specialty food stores.

