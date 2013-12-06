Perciatelli with Ricotta Salata

Perciatelli is a long, round noodle similar to spaghetti, but thick and hollow. Plus: More Pasta Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Heat the oil in a large skillet. Add the pancetta, onion, carrot and celery and cook over low heat until the onion is soft but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the wine and simmer over moderate heat until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes with their liquid and the tomato paste and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook over low heat until thickened, about 20 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm.
Cook the perciatelli in a large pot of boiling salted water, stirring occasionally, until al dente. Reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water. Drain the perciatelli and return it to the pot. Add the tomato sauce, reserved pasta cooking water, ricotta salata, basil, parsley and garlic and toss to coat. Transfer to a warmed bowl and serve at once.
