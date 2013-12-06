Perciatelli with Ricotta Salata
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4 TO 6
Anna Teresa Callen
May 1999

Perciatelli is a long, round noodle similar to spaghetti, but thick and hollow. Plus: More Pasta Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 slices pancetta, finely chopped (1 1/2 ounces)
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 1 small carrot, finely chopped
  • 1 small celery rib, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • One 14-ounce can peeled Italian tomatoes, chopped, liquid reserved
  • 1 teaspoon tomato paste
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 pound perciatelli or bucatini
  • 1/4 pound ricotta salata, crumbled, or fresh ricotta
  • 2 tablespoons chopped basil
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the oil in a large skillet. Add the pancetta, onion, carrot and celery and cook over low heat until the onion is soft but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the wine and simmer over moderate heat until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes with their liquid and the tomato paste and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook over low heat until thickened, about 20 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm.

Step 2    

Cook the perciatelli in a large pot of boiling salted water, stirring occasionally, until al dente. Reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water. Drain the perciatelli and return it to the pot. Add the tomato sauce, reserved pasta cooking water, ricotta salata, basil, parsley and garlic and toss to coat. Transfer to a warmed bowl and serve at once.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up