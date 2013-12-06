Perciatelli with Ricotta Salata

Step 1

Heat the oil in a large skillet. Add the pancetta, onion, carrot and celery and cook over low heat until the onion is soft but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the wine and simmer over moderate heat until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes with their liquid and the tomato paste and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook over low heat until thickened, about 20 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm.