Perciatelli alla Gricia

This dish is actually the base recipe for a trilogy of classic Roman pastas. Add some beaten egg and Pecorino cheese to the steaming hot pasta and pancetta and you have alla carbonara. Add fresh chiles, white wine and tomatoes and you have all'amatriciana. For this recipe, use the rendered fat from the pancetta and resist the temptation to add chopped parsley to the finished dish for color; it just confuses the flavors. Fast Weekday Pastas