Perch Fillets with Herbs and Brown Butter
Yield
Serves : 4
Food & Wine
May 1999

Small perch abound in Lake Geneva and they are served at many local restaurants in towns all along the lakeshore.  More Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds small, skinless perch fillets or gray sole fillets, cut into 4-inch pieces
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet until shimmering. Season the fish with salt and pepper and dredge in the flour, shaking off any excess. Add half of the fillets to the skillet and sauté over moderately high heat until lightly browned and cooked through, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer the fish to a warmed platter and repeat with the remaining fillets. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle with the parsley; keep warm.

Step 2    

In a small skillet, cook the butter over moderate heat until fragrant and nut brown, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the lemon juice, shaking the skillet to blend. Pour the butter over the fish and serve.

