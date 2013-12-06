Peppery Polenta with Wild Mushrooms

How to Make It

Step 1 Roast the peppers directly over a gas flame or under the broiler as close to the heat as possible, turning often, until charred all over. Transfer to a paper bag and let steam for 10 minutes. Peel off the blackened skins and discard the cores, ribs and seeds. Finely chop the peppers.

Step 2 Heat 2 teaspoons of the olive oil in a nonreactive saucepan. Add the onion and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the roasted peppers, tomatoes, garlic, honey, basil and thyme and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until thickened, about 15 minutes. Working in batches, puree the mixture in a blender or food processor.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 400°. Arrange the fennel slices in a small baking dish, season with salt and pepper and roast for about 20 minutes, or until tender and lightly browned.

Step 4 Heat the remaining 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet. Add the wild mushrooms, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 10 minutes. Add a little vegetable stock if the mushrooms seem dry.

Step 5 In a heavy medium saucepan, bring 6 1/2 cups of the vegetable stock to a boil. Gradually whisk in the cornmeal. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 25 minutes, depending on the coarseness of the cornmeal. Stir in the milk and cook, stirring frequently, until the cornmeal is creamy, about 10 minutes longer. Remove from the heat, stir in the cheese and season well with pepper.