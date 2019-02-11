Peppery Greens Salad  with Avocado, Chicken, and Tortilla Croutons

Crispy, pimentón-dusted tortillas stand in for the flatbread traditionally found in the Lebanese bread salad fattoush. Make this recipe with easy homemade Tex-Mex Tortillas or use your favorite store-bought version.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Brush both sides of tortillas evenly with 2 teaspoons oil; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt and paprika. Place tortillas directly on rack in preheated oven. Bake until browned and crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven; let cool completely, about 10 minutes. Break tortillas into 1 1/2-inch pieces.
Whisk together vinegar, honey, lime juice, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and remaining 3 tablespoons oil in a large bowl. Add arugula, frisée, chicken, radicchio, avocado, pepitas, and tortilla pieces; toss to combine. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Arrange salad on a platter; serve with lime wedges.