Peppery Greens Salad  with Avocado, Chicken, and Tortilla Croutons
Greg DuPree
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
March 2019

Crispy, pimentón-dusted tortillas stand in for the flatbread traditionally found in the Lebanese bread salad fattoush. Make this recipe with easy homemade Tex-Mex Tortillas or use your favorite store-bought version.

Ingredients

  • 4 Tex-Mex Flour Tortillas
  • 3 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 3/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon Pimentón de la Vera (smoked Spanish paprika)
  • 3 tablespoons Champagne vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice 
  • 3/8 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 4 cups packed arugula
  • 3 cups torn frisée (white and light green parts only)
  • 2 cups shredded cooked chicken
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped cored radicchio
  • 1 large ripe avocado, sliced
  • 1/4 cup salted roasted pepitas
  • Lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350°F. Brush both sides of tortillas evenly with 2 teaspoons oil; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt and paprika. Place tortillas directly on rack in preheated oven. Bake until browned and crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven; let cool completely, about 10 minutes. Break tortillas into 1 1/2-inch pieces.

Step 2    

Whisk together vinegar, honey, lime juice, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and remaining 3 tablespoons oil in a large bowl. Add arugula, frisée, chicken, radicchio, avocado, pepitas, and tortilla pieces; toss to combine. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Arrange salad on a platter; serve with lime wedges.

