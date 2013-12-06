Peppery Chicken Wings
© David De Vleeschauwer
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Marcia Kiesel
June 1995

Plus: F&W's Guide to Game Day Recipes  Cocktail Party Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds chicken wings
  • 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons hot pepper sauce
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 500°. Lightly oil a large rimmed baking sheet and spread the chicken wings out on it. Drizzle the balsamic vinegar and the olive oil over and toss lightly. Pour the hot pepper sauce over the wings, season with salt and pepper, and toss again. Roast the wings for about 30 minutes on the top shelf of the oven, until well browned and crisp. Keep warm until serving.

Suggested Pairing

The simple, fruity, tart taste of a chilled white Zinfandel is ideal to counterbalance the hot pepper sauce of the chicken.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up