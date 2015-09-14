Pepperoni-Braised Chicken with Fried Herbs
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Adding pepperoni to this braise, gives this red sauce and chicken its kick. Serve over mashed potatoes or with toasted or grilled sourdough to sop up every last drop. Slideshow: More Crock Pot and Slow Cooker Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for frying herbs
  • 6 skinless bone-in chicken thighs, fat trimmed
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup dry red wine
  • 6 ounces sliced pepperoni
  • 1 large sweet yellow onion, diced small
  • 1 28-ounce can fire roasted diced tomatoes
  • 2 cups low-sodium chicken stock    
  • 2 sprigs rosemary
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup sage leaves for frying
  • 1/4 cup flat leaf parsley for frying

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Season the chicken with salt and black pepper. Add the chicken to the skillet, making sure to not overcrowd the pan. Cook until richly golden brown and seared, about 4 minutes per side. Pour in the red wine and deglaze the pan. Transfer the chicken and wine to the slow cooker.

Step 2    

Add the pepperoni slices, onions, diced tomatoes, chicken stock, rosemary, bay leaf, and salt to the slow cooker and cover and cook on high for 2 hours or on low for 4 hours.

Step 3    

The pepperoni will render some fat, skim the fat off the surface of the sauce. Remove the chicken from the sauce and transfer to a cutting board. Discard the bones and cover with foil to keep warm.

Step 4    

To fry the herbs leaves; bring a small saucepan with a few tablespoons of olive oil over moderately high heat. Fry the leaves very briefly for about 5 to 15 seconds until crisp. Using a slotted-spoon, transfer the sage and parsley to a paper towel to drain.

Step 5    

To serve, remove the bay leaf and rosemary sprigs from the sauce. Arrange the chicken in a deep-dish serving platter and pour the sauce over the top. Scatter the pepperoni slices around and over the chicken and garnish with the crispy herbs. Serve with potatoes or toasted bread.

Make Ahead

The chicken can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

