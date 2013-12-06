Peppermint Buttercrunch

How to Make It

Step 1 Line a large rimmed baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper.

Step 2 In a saucepan, combine the butter, sugar, water and salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the temperature reaches 298° on a candy thermometer, 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the vanilla and peppermint extracts. Immediately pour the buttercrunch onto the prepared baking sheet and, using an offset spatula, spread it in an even layer; let cool completely.

Step 3 In a medium glass bowl, heat half of the chocolate in a microwave oven at high power in 30-second intervals, stirring between bursts, until just starting to melt. Stir in the remaining chopped chocolate until smooth.

Step 4 Spread half of the melted chocolate on the cooled buttercrunch. Sprinkle half of the peppermint on top; let stand until set.