Peppermint Buttercrunch
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 1/2 pounds
Dominique Ansel
December 2013

At Dominique Ansel Bakery, bags of this chocolate-covered toffee come with a tiny hammer to break off pieces. "I love the idea of making something for Christmas that can be shared," Dominique Ansel says. Slideshow: Chocolate Candies

Ingredients

  • 1 stick plus 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon natural peppermint extract
  • 12 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1 cup crushed peppermint candies

How to Make It

Step 1    

Line a large rimmed baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper.

Step 2    

In a saucepan, combine the butter, sugar, water and salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the temperature reaches 298° on a candy thermometer, 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the vanilla and peppermint extracts. Immediately pour the buttercrunch onto the prepared baking sheet and, using an offset spatula, spread it in an even layer; let cool completely.

Step 3    

In a medium glass bowl, heat half of the chocolate in a microwave oven at high power in 30-second intervals, stirring between bursts, until just starting to melt. Stir in the remaining chopped chocolate until smooth.

Step 4    

Spread half of the melted chocolate on the cooled buttercrunch. Sprinkle half of the peppermint on top; let stand until set.

Step 5    

Gently set another large baking sheet on top of the buttercrunch and carefully invert the baking sheets; peel off the baking mat or parchment. Spread the remaining melted chocolate on the buttercrunch and sprinkle with the remaining peppermint; let stand until the chocolate is completely set. Break the buttercrunch into pieces before serving, storing or gifting.

Make Ahead

The buttercrunch can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days or refrigerated for up to 5 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.

