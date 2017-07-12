For this peppermint bark, creamy, peppermint-flavored white chocolate is swirled into a bittersweet chocolate base and showered with crunchy crushed peppermint candies. This bark has a creamier texture at room temperature refrigerate if you want it to have more snap. Slideshow: More Chocolate Bark Recipes
Lightly coat an 8-inch square baking pan with nonstick spray. Line the pan with parchment paper leaving a 2-inch overhang on 2 sides.
In a medium microwave-safe bowl, combine 6 ounces of the bittersweet chocolate with 1 teaspoon of the coconut oil. Microwave at 75-percent power in 30 second bursts, stirring in between bursts, until the chocolate is melted, about 2 minutes total. Stir in the remaining 2 ounces of bittersweet chocolate and the 1 teaspoon of peppermint extract until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth.
In a second microwave-safe bowl, combine 6 ounces of the white chocolate with 1 teaspoon of the coconut oil. Microwave at 75-percent power in 30 second bursts, stirring in between bursts, until the chocolate is melted, about 2 minutes total. Stir in the remaining 2 ounces of white chocolate and the remaining 1 teaspoon of peppermint extract until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth. Add a few drops of red food coloring, if desired, and stir a few times until the white chocolate is streaked with red.
Scrape the warm bittersweet chocolate into the prepared pan and quickly smooth into an even layer with a rubber spatula. Pour in the white chocolate and use a small knife to swirl the two chocolates until just combined. Sprinkle the peppermint candies over the bark and refrigerate until firm, about 15 minutes. Use the parchment overhang to lift the bark out of the pan. Break the bark into irregular pieces and serve.
