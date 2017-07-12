Peppermint Bark

How to Make It

Step 1 Lightly coat an 8-inch square baking pan with nonstick spray. Line the pan with parchment paper leaving a 2-inch overhang on 2 sides.

Step 2 In a medium microwave-safe bowl, combine 6 ounces of the bittersweet chocolate with 1 teaspoon of the coconut oil. Microwave at 75-percent power in 30 second bursts, stirring in between bursts, until the chocolate is melted, about 2 minutes total. Stir in the remaining 2 ounces of bittersweet chocolate and the 1 teaspoon of peppermint extract until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth.

Step 3 In a second microwave-safe bowl, combine 6 ounces of the white chocolate with 1 teaspoon of the coconut oil. Microwave at 75-percent power in 30 second bursts, stirring in between bursts, until the chocolate is melted, about 2 minutes total. Stir in the remaining 2 ounces of white chocolate and the remaining 1 teaspoon of peppermint extract until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth. Add a few drops of red food coloring, if desired, and stir a few times until the white chocolate is streaked with red.