Peppered Ginger Spice Muffins with Orange Maple Butter

Melissa Murphy used to make gingerbread for her father to eat at teatime on Sundays. These ginger muffins recall that recipe, but they have a more sophisticated flavor and a spicier kick. More Brunch Ideas Beautiful Desserts
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners. In a medium bowl, mix together the flour, baking soda, salt and all of the ground and dry spices. Stir in the fresh ginger.
In a large bowl, using a handheld mixer, beat the eggs with the brown and granulated sugars on medium speed until thick and light, about 4 minutes. Add the molasses and oil and beat until smooth. On low speed, beat in the dry ingredients in 2 batches, alternating with the hot coffee.
Spoon the batter into the muffin cups until they are three-fourths full and bake for about 25 minutes, or until a skewer inserted in the centers of the muffins comes out clean. Let the muffins cool completely in the pan before unmolding. Dust with confectioners' sugar and serve with Orange Maple Butter.
Make Ahead
