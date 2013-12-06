Peppered Ginger Spice Muffins with Orange Maple Butter

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners. In a medium bowl, mix together the flour, baking soda, salt and all of the ground and dry spices. Stir in the fresh ginger.

Step 2 In a large bowl, using a handheld mixer, beat the eggs with the brown and granulated sugars on medium speed until thick and light, about 4 minutes. Add the molasses and oil and beat until smooth. On low speed, beat in the dry ingredients in 2 batches, alternating with the hot coffee.