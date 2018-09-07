Peppered Beef and Hen-of-the-Woods Bundles
Greg DuPree
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 32 bundles
Justin Chapple
October 2018

Garlic oil–basted hen-of-the-woods mushrooms—aka maitake—are the secret to making this simple riff on bistro-style steak with mushrooms complex and richly flavored. Rather than arranging the thin slices of rare roast beef on a platter, skewer them with roasted mushrooms to form an elegant one-bite appetizer.

Ingredients

  • 1 (1-pound) center-cut beef tenderloin, tied
  • 4 teaspoons black pepper, divided
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt, divided
  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely grated
  • 1 1/2 pounds fresh hen-of-the-woods mushrooms, stems removed, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • Finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 400°F. Rub beef all over with 1 tablespoon pepper and 2 teaspoons salt. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high until shimmering. Add beef, and cook, turning occasionally, until browned all over, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer skillet to preheated oven, and roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 120°F, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a carving board, and let rest 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, whisk together garlic and remaining 1/4 cup olive oil in a small bowl. Arrange mushrooms in an even layer on a large rimmed baking sheet, and spoon garlic oil evenly over mushrooms. Sprinkle with remaining 1 teaspoon pepper and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Bake at 400°F until lightly browned and just tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Let mixture cool.

Step 3    

Cut off and discard twine around beef. Cut beef into 16 thin slices; cut slices in half. Spoon mushroom mixture evenly onto center of beef pieces; gather edges, and secure each with a cocktail pick, forming little bundles. Transfer bundles to a platter or board. Garnish with parsley, and serve warm or at room temperature.

Make Ahead

Refrigerate whole cooked beef tenderloin, covered, overnight. Bring to room temperature before slicing.

