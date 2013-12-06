Pepper Steak

How to Make It
In a medium bowl, combine the wine, ginger juice, cornstarch and white pepper. Add the beef and toss well. Set aside to marinate for 20 minutes.
Combine all of the ingredients in a small bowl.
Set a wok or large skillet over high heat for 30 seconds. Add 1 teaspoon of the peanut oil and stir to coat the wok. When a wisp of white smoke appears, add the minced ginger and stir-fry for 10 seconds. Add the peppers and stir-fry for 45 seconds. Add 1 tablespoon of the stock and stir-fry until the peppers turn bright green, about 2 minutes. Transfer the peppers to a plate.
Return the wok to the burner and add the remaining 1 teaspoon peanut oil; stir to coat the wok. When a wisp of white smoke appears, add the black beans and garlic and stir-fry until fragrant, about 45 seconds. Add the beef and the marinade; spread the meat in an even layer and let cook undisturbed for 30 seconds. Turn the beef, add the remaining 1 tablespoon of stock and stir well.
Return the peppers to the wok and stir-fry for 1 minute. Make a well in the center of the wok, pushing everything up the sides slightly; stir the sauce and pour it in. Stir until the sauce boils and thickens, about 1 minute. Add a pinch of salt and serve hot.
Notes
One Serving Calories 198 kcal, Total Fat 7.9 gm, Saturated Fat 1.7 gm.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5