Pepper Steak

Eileen Yin-Fei Lo
February 1997

Ingredients

Marinated Beef

  • 1 teaspoon Shao-Hsing wine or dry sherry
  • 1/2 teaspoon ginger juice (see Note)
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • Pinch of freshly ground white pepper
  • 1/4 pound trimmed London broil, thinly sliced against the grain

Sauce

  • 1/4 cup chicken stock
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • 2 teaspoons Shao-Hsing wine or dry sherry
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 3/4 teaspoon dark soy sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon Asian sesame oil
  • Pinch of freshly ground white pepper
  • 2 teaspoons peanut oil
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger
  • 2 medium green bell peppers, thinly sliced lengthwise
  • 2 tablespoons chicken stock
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fermented black beans, rinsed
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, combine the wine, ginger juice, cornstarch and white pepper. Add the beef and toss well. Set aside to marinate for 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Combine all of the ingredients in a small bowl.

Step 3    

Set a wok or large skillet over high heat for 30 seconds. Add 1 teaspoon of the peanut oil and stir to coat the wok. When a wisp of white smoke appears, add the minced ginger and stir-fry for 10 seconds. Add the peppers and stir-fry for 45 seconds. Add 1 tablespoon of the stock and stir-fry until the peppers turn bright green, about 2 minutes. Transfer the peppers to a plate.

Step 4    

Return the wok to the burner and add the remaining 1 teaspoon peanut oil; stir to coat the wok. When a wisp of white smoke appears, add the black beans and garlic and stir-fry until fragrant, about 45 seconds. Add the beef and the marinade; spread the meat in an even layer and let cook undisturbed for 30 seconds. Turn the beef, add the remaining 1 tablespoon of stock and stir well.

Step 5    

Return the peppers to the wok and stir-fry for 1 minute. Make a well in the center of the wok, pushing everything up the sides slightly; stir the sauce and pour it in. Stir until the sauce boils and thickens, about 1 minute. Add a pinch of salt and serve hot.

Notes

To make 1/2 teaspoon of ginger juice, put 1 teaspoon of finely grated fresh ginger in a tea strainer and press to extract the juice.
One Serving Calories 198 kcal, Total Fat 7.9 gm, Saturated Fat 1.7 gm.

Suggested Pairing

The right red for this savory beef? A medium-bodied Bordeaux, such as the 1993 ChÂteau PrieurÉ-Lichine or a lighter Australian Cabernet Sauvignon, such as the 1993 Chateau Tahbilk. Both have the depth of flavor and the acidity to stand up to the seasoning and bell peppers.

