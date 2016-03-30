Pepper Shrimp 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Andrew Zimmern
May 2016

Andrew Zimmern's spicy pepper shrimp from Liberia features fiery Scotch bonnet chiles for awesome heat. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 pounds head-on large shrimp (24)
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 2 large yellow onions, finely chopped
  • 3 tablespoons sweet paprika
  • 2 Scotch bonnet chiles—stemmed, seeded and minced
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup unsweetened coconut milk
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Steamed rice and sliced melon tossed with chopped mint, for serving (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Using scissors, make a cut from just below the head of each shrimp to the base of the tail, cutting through the shell but not removing it. Use the tip of a knife to remove the intestinal vein.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, combine 2 tablespoons of the canola oil and 1 1/4 cups of the onions with the paprika, chiles and tomato paste. Add the shrimp and stir gently until they are evenly coated. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours. Bring the shrimp to room temperature before proceeding.

Step 3    

In a very large skillet or in 2 large skillets, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil until shimmering. Spread the shrimp and marinade in the pan in a single layer. Cook over moderately high heat, without stirring, until the shrimp begin to brown, about 2 minutes. Add the garlic and the remaining onions to the skillet and cook until the onions begin to brown, about 1 minute. Stir in the coconut milk and bring to a boil. Cook over moderately high heat until the shrimp are just cooked through, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the lime juice. Season with salt and serve  with steamed rice and melon tossed with mint, if desired.

Suggested Pairing

A fresh, fruit-forward sparkling wine.

