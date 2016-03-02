Pepper-Crusted Skirt Steak with Charred Leeks

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small skillet, melt the butter. Add the coriander, all the peppercorns and the crushed red pepper and cook over moderately low heat for 1 minute. Scrape into a medium bowl and stir in the brown sugar and 1 1/2 tablespoons of salt. Rub the mixture all over the steak and transfer to a baking dish. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 3 hours.

Step 2 In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the leeks until just tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Using tongs, transfer them cut side down to a paper towel–lined baking sheet to drain.

Step 3 In a small bowl, whisk the mustard with the vinegar.

Step 4 In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over high heat until smoking. Add half of the steak and cook over high heat, turning a few times, until lightly charred on the outside and medium-rare within, 4 to 5 minutes total. Transfer to a carving board, spread with the Dijon vinegar and let rest for 10 minutes. Repeat with 1 tablespoon of the oil and the remaining steak and Dijon vinegar.