Pepper-Crusted Skirt Steak with Charred Leeks
© John Kernick
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Alexandra Guarnaschelli
April 2016

Star chef Alex Guarnaschelli cooks juicy skirt steak with spices until a crust forms, then she spreads a mix of mustard and vinegar on the meat for a delicious tang. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 teaspoons coarsely cracked coriander seeds
  • 2 teaspoons coarsely cracked black peppercorns
  • 2 teaspoons coarsely cracked white peppercorns
  • 3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 tablespoon packed dark brown sugar
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 pounds skirt steak, cut into 5-inch lengths
  • 4 medium leeks (2 1/2 pounds), white and light green parts only, halved lengthwise and cleaned
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small skillet, melt the butter. Add the coriander, all the peppercorns and the crushed red pepper and cook over moderately low heat for 1 minute. Scrape into a medium bowl and stir in the brown sugar and 1 1/2 tablespoons of salt. Rub the mixture all over the steak and transfer to a baking dish. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 3 hours.

Step 2    

In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the leeks until just tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Using tongs, transfer them  cut side down to a paper towel–lined baking sheet to drain.

Step 3    

In a small bowl, whisk the mustard with the vinegar.

Step 4    

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over high heat until smoking. Add half of the steak and cook over high heat, turning a few times, until lightly charred on the outside and medium-rare within, 4 to 5 minutes total. Transfer to a carving board, spread with the Dijon vinegar and let rest for 10 minutes. Repeat with 1 tablespoon of the oil and the remaining steak and Dijon vinegar.

Step 5    

Wipe out the skillet and heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil in it. Add the leeks cut side down and cook over high heat until lightly charred on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a platter and drizzle with the lemon juice. Slice the steak against the grain and serve with the leeks.

Suggested Pairing

French Cabernet Franc.

