Pepper-Crusted Beef Crostini with Arugula

How to Make It

Step 1 Gently press the crushed pepper into the beef and sprinkle with the salt. Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in a medium skillet. Add the beef and cook over high heat until well browned all over, about 10 minutes. Let cool, then refrigerate until chilled, at least 2 hours or for up to 2 days.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 350°. Brush the bread slices lightly on both sides with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and arrange them on a large baking sheet. Bake for about 7 minutes, turning once, until lightly browned.