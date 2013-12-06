Pepper and Salt Chicken Wings

© Andrew Purcell
Black and white pepper have an intense, delicious heat that, in tandem with coarse salt, makes a crisp, spicy coating for chicken wings. Fast Hors d'Oeuvres
How to Make It
Step
Preheat the oven to 450°. Coarsely crush the black and white peppercorns in a mortar or use a heavy-bottomed skillet; stir in the salt. Put the chicken wings on a large baking sheet and toss with the pepper and salt. Roast on the top rack of the oven for 1 hour. Serve with celery sticks and the Lemon Cream.
Suggested Pairing
Tame the fiery flavors here with an Italian Pinot Grigio or an inexpensive sparkling wine.