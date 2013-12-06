Pepper and Salt Chicken Wings
Marcia Kiesel
May 2000

Black and white pepper have an intense, delicious heat that, in tandem with coarse salt, makes a crisp, spicy coating for chicken wings.  Fast Hors d'Oeuvres

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon black peppercorns
  • 1/2 tablespoon white peppercorns
  • 1/4 cup kosher salt
  • 3 pounds chicken wings, separated at the joints
  • Peeled 3-inch celery sticks, for serving
  • Lemon Cream

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 450°. Coarsely crush the black and white peppercorns in a mortar or use a heavy-bottomed skillet; stir in the salt. Put the chicken wings on a large baking sheet and toss with the pepper and salt. Roast on the top rack of the oven for 1 hour. Serve with celery sticks and the Lemon Cream.

Suggested Pairing

Tame the fiery flavors here with an Italian Pinot Grigio or an inexpensive sparkling wine.

