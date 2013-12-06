Pepper and Corn Salsa
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 2 3/4 CUPS
Bob Chambers
August 1996

Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips  More Salsa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 large red bell peppers
  • 2 large yellow bell peppers
  • 1 medium green bell pepper
  • 3 jalapeño chiles
  • 3/4 cup fresh corn kernels (from 2 ears)
  • 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons finely shredded fresh basil leaves
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the broiler and position a rack 8 inches from the heat. Broil the bell peppers and jalapeños until blackened all over. Transfer to a bowl and cover with plastic wrap for 20 minutes to loosen the skins. Peel the bell peppers and jalapeños, then remove the seeds and ribs and transfer to a food processor. Pulse until finely chopped but not pureed, then scrape into a bowl.

Step 2    

In a saucepan of lightly salted boiling water, blanch the corn for 1 minute. Drain and let cool.

Step 3    

In a small dry skillet, toast the fennel and cumin seeds over moderately high heat, shaking the pan frequently, until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. In a spice grinder, grind the seeds to a fine powder. Add the corn, lemon juice, basil and the ground seeds to the bowl. Season the salsa with salt and black pepper and let stand for 2 hours.

Notes

1/4 cup serving Calories 34 kcal, Protein 1.2 gm, Carbohydrate 7.8 gm, Cholesterol 0, Total Fat .3 gm, Saturated Fat 0

Serve With

Chips, chicken and pork.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up