Pepita-Serrano Crema

How to Make It

Step 1 Toast pumpkin seeds in a dry skillet over medium, stirring constantly, until they begin to puff and turn golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Immediately remove from heat, and transfer to a plate. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Step 2 Return skillet to heat over medium-high. Add scallions, chiles, and garlic, and cook, turning occasionally, until charred on all sides, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from skillet, and cool completely, about 20 minutes.