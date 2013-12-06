Pepita-and-Mango Triangles

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. In a small bowl, whisk the flours with the salt. In a medium bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the butter with the sugar at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in the egg and vanilla. At low speed, beat in the dry ingredients, pepitas and mango. Gather up the dough and knead a few times to form it into a ball.

Step 2 Transfer the dough to a work surface lined with parchment paper. Using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out the dough to a 10-by-12-inch rectangle. Transfer the dough (on the paper) to a baking sheet and freeze for 15 minutes, until firm but not frozen.