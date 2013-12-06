Pepita-and-Mango Triangles
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 40 cookies
To breathe new life into crispy, buttery cookies, mix in salty pepitas and chewy bits of dried fruit. Plus: Festive Christmas Cookies

Ingredients

  • 1 cup fine almond flour
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup salted toasted pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped dried mango, apricots or cranberries

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. In a small bowl, whisk the flours with the salt. In a medium bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the butter with the sugar at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in the egg and vanilla. At low speed, beat in the dry ingredients, pepitas and mango. Gather up the dough and knead a few times to form it into a ball.

Step 2    

Transfer the dough to a work surface lined with parchment paper. Using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out the dough to a 10-by-12-inch rectangle. Transfer the dough (on the paper) to a baking sheet and freeze for 15 minutes, until firm but not frozen.

Step 3    

Using a sharp knife, trim the edges of the dough. Cut the dough into twenty 2-by-3-inch rectangles, then cut each in half to form 40 triangles. Arrange the cookies on the prepared baking sheets, spacing them 1 inch apart. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until lightly golden and set. Transfer the cookies to racks to cool.

Make Ahead

The cookies can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

