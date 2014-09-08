Pepino’s Revenge

© Antonis Achilleos
L.A. chef Wolfgang Puck operates the restaurant and bar at London’s 45 Park Lane, where this tequila, cucumber and basil drink is served. More Modern Summer Cocktail Recipes
In a cocktail shaker, combine the thick cucumber slices with the large basil leaves and muddle well with a wooden spoon. Add the tequila, lime juice, simple syrup and ice and shake well. Strain into an ice-filled glass. Garnish with a few small basil leaves and thin cucumber slices.
