Pepino’s Revenge
© Antonis Achilleos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
05 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 drink
Lee Hefter
May 2012

L.A. chef Wolfgang Puck operates the restaurant and bar at London’s 45 Park Lane, where this tequila, cucumber and basil drink is served. More Modern Summer Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • Four 1/2-inch-thick slices of Japanese cucumber, plus thin cucumber slices for garnish
  • 2 large basil leaves, plus small basil leaves for garnish
  • 1 1/2 ounces silver tequila, such as Patron
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce simple syrup
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the thick cucumber slices with the large basil leaves and muddle well with a wooden spoon. Add the tequila, lime juice, simple syrup and ice and shake well. Strain into an ice-filled glass. Garnish with a few small basil leaves and thin cucumber slices.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up