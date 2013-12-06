Peperonata
This vegetable stew is best made a day ahead so the flavors can blend.  Satisfying Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 bell peppers—1 green, 1 red and 1 yellow—sliced 1/2 inch thick
  • 2 large tomatoes, coarsely chopped
  • 2 medium carrots, thinly sliced
  • 1 large white onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 medium zucchini, sliced crosswise 1/4 inch thick
  • 1 large garlic clove, sliced
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

Combine all of the ingredients in a large enameled cast-iron casserole. Add 1/4 cup of water, cover and simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the carrots are tender, about 45 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Make Ahead

The peperonata can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Reheat gently before serving.

