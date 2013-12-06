This vegetable stew is best made a day ahead so the flavors can blend. Satisfying Vegetarian Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Combine all of the ingredients in a large enameled cast-iron casserole. Add 1/4 cup of water, cover and simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the carrots are tender, about 45 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
Make Ahead
The peperonata can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Reheat gently before serving.
