Pennsylvania Dutch Chicken Noodle Soup
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 cups 
Ian Knauer
November 2014

If you can't find pot pie noodles you can use wide egg noodles instead. Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 1 celery stalk, chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 8 cups chicken stock
  • 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into cubes
  • 3/4 pound pot pie noodles or wide egg noodles
  • 2 tablespoons fresh dill fronds

How to Make It

Step

In a large heavy pot, heat the butter over medium heat until hot, stir the onions, carrots, celery, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook until fragrant and nutty, about 4 minutes. Whisk in the stock and chicken and bring to a boil. Stir in the egg noodles and cook until the chicken is cooked through and the noodles are very tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste, then serve sprinkled with the dill.

