Penne with Yellow Peppers and Tomatoes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4 TO 6
Marcia Kiesel
May 1999

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 large garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 large yellow bell peppers—quartered, peeled and thinly sliced lengthwise
  • One 35-ounce can Italian peeled tomatoes, drained and chopped
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 pound penne
  • Freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the garlic and cook over low heat until golden, about 2 minutes. Add the bell peppers and cook until tender, about 10 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook over moderate heat until thickened, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm.

Step 2    

Cook the penne in a large pot of boiling salted water, stirring occasionally, until al dente. Drain the penne and return it to the pot. Add the sauce to the pasta along with the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a warmed bowl. Serve at once, passing the cheese separately.

Suggested Pairing

The sweet yellow peppers and tart tomato sauce in this simple pasta dish need the contrast of a crisp white with some herbal character. Consider a California Sauvignon Blanc.

