Penne with Yellow Peppers and Tomatoes

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the garlic and cook over low heat until golden, about 2 minutes. Add the bell peppers and cook until tender, about 10 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook over moderate heat until thickened, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm.

Step 2

Cook the penne in a large pot of boiling salted water, stirring occasionally, until al dente. Drain the penne and return it to the pot. Add the sauce to the pasta along with the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a warmed bowl. Serve at once, passing the cheese separately.