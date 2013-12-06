Penne with Tuna, Olives and Capers

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Cook the penne in a large pot of boiling salted water, stirring occasionally, until al dente. Drain the pasta, reserving 1/2 cup of the cooking water. Return the pasta to the pot.

Step 2 In a small bowl, toss the bread crumbs with the Parmesan and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. In a large skillet, heat the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil, add the garlic and cook over moderately low heat until golden, about 4 minutes. Stir in the tuna and scallions and remove from the heat. Add the olives, capers, lemon juice, oregano and crushed red pepper. Season with salt and black pepper.