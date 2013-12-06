Penne with Spicy Sausage and Chard

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, boil the chicken stock over high heat until reduced to 3/4 cup, about 6 minutes.

Step 2 In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the sausage, breaking it up with a spoon, and sauté over moderately high heat until cooked through and beginning to brown, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Step 3 Transfer the sausage to a platter and pour off all but 1 tablespoon of the fat. Add the chard, cover and cook, stirring, until tender, about 7 minutes.