Penne with Ricotta and Tomato Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, whisk the ricotta with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper. Cover and set aside at room temperature for up to 4 hours.

Step 2 In a large nonreactive saucepan, simmer the tomatoes over moderate heat until very soft, about 10 minutes. Pass them through the medium disk of a food mill or use a rubber spatula to push the tomatoes through a coarse strainer.

Step 3 Wipe out the saucepan and heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil in it. Add the onion and garlic and cook over low heat until softened but not browned, about 4 minutes. Add the tomato sauce and 1 tablespoon of the basil and simmer over moderately low heat until the sauce thickens, about 20 minutes. Stir in the Parmigiano-Reggiano and season with salt and pepper.