Penne with Asparagus and Artichokes
© Richard Jung
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Ann Chantal Altman
March 2001

Plus: More Pasta Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 4 teaspoons pine nuts
  • 1 1/2 pounds asparagus, cut into 1 1/2-inch lengths
  • 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 24 baby artichokes (about 2 pounds), outer leaves discarded, bottoms trimmed, artichokes quartered and rubbed with a lemon half
  • 1 1/2 cups low-sodium nonfat chicken broth
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 pound penne
  • 3/4 cup frozen baby peas, thawed
  • 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • 3 tablespoons coarsely chopped flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the pine nuts in a pie plate and bake for about 6 minutes, or until lightly toasted. Transfer to a plate. Increase the oven temperature to 450°.

Step 2    

In a bowl, toss the asparagus with 1 teaspoon of olive oil, 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper. Spread the asparagus on a rimmed baking sheet and roast for 15 minutes, or until browned, shifting the pan every 5 minutes so the asparagus cooks evenly.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, heat the remaining 1 teaspoon of olive oil. Add the artichokes, cut side down, and cook over moderate heat until just golden brown, about 5 minutes. Add the chicken broth, lemon juice and garlic, cover and cook over low heat until the artichokes are just tender, about 8 minutes.

Step 4    

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the penne until al dente. Drain the pasta well and return it to the pot. Add the asparagus, artichokes, peas, Parmesan and parsley and toss well. Transfer the pasta to warmed bowls; sprinkle with the toasted pine nuts and serve.

Notes

One Serving Calories 368 kcal, Total Fat 8.0 gm, Saturated Fat 2.3 gm, Protein 20 gm, Carbohydrates 56 gm.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up