Penne with Kale and Feta Cheese
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6 
Ian Knauer
February 2014

Add some color and flavor to your next pasta dinner with kale and feta cheese. Slideshow: More Delicious Kale Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound penne pasta
  • 1 small bunch kale, ribs discarded and leaves torn into pieces
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 4 ounces crumbled feta cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Boil pasta and kale together in a large pot of boiling salted water until the pasta is al dente and the kale is tender. Drain the pasta and kale in a colander.

Step 2    

While the pasta and kale are cooking, in a medium saucepan, heat the butter over medium high heat until hot. Whisk in the flour and cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Whisk in the milk in a steady stream and bring to a boil, whisking. Boil the milk sauce until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in half the feta and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Toss the sauce with the pasta and kale, then season to taste with salt and pepper. Sprinkle the remaining feta over the pasta and serve.

