Penne with Kale and Feta Cheese

Add some color and flavor to your next pasta dinner with kale and feta cheese.
How to Make It
Boil pasta and kale together in a large pot of boiling salted water until the pasta is al dente and the kale is tender. Drain the pasta and kale in a colander.
While the pasta and kale are cooking, in a medium saucepan, heat the butter over medium high heat until hot. Whisk in the flour and cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Whisk in the milk in a steady stream and bring to a boil, whisking. Boil the milk sauce until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in half the feta and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Toss the sauce with the pasta and kale, then season to taste with salt and pepper. Sprinkle the remaining feta over the pasta and serve.
