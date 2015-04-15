Penne with Chicken and Pickled Peppers

© Andrew Purcell
F&W’s Justin Chapple uses only six ingredients in his simple and spicy pasta; it’s a perfect weeknight meal. Slideshow: More Penne Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the penne until al dente. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the cooking water.
Step 2
Wipe out the pot; add the chicken, peppers and oil. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until hot, 6 minutes. Add the penne and cooking water and cook, tossing, until hot, 3 minutes. Season with salt; stir in the basil and serve.
Suggested Pairing
Pair this penne dish with a fresh, juicy, pear-scented Piedmontese white.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5