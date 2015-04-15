Penne with Chicken and Pickled Peppers
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
May 2015

F&W’s Justin Chapple uses only six ingredients in his simple and spicy pasta; it’s a perfect weeknight meal. Slideshow: More Penne Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces penne rigate
  • 1 1/2 cups cooked shredded chicken
  • 1 1/2 cups sliced mixed pickled peppers, drained
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt
  • 1 cup basil leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the penne until al dente. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the cooking water.

Step 2    

Wipe out the pot; add the chicken, peppers and oil. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until hot, 6 minutes. Add the penne and cooking water and cook, tossing, until hot, 3 minutes. Season with salt; stir in the basil and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this penne dish with a fresh, juicy, pear-scented Piedmontese white.

