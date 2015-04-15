Penne with Chicken and Pickled Peppers

In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the penne until al dente. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the cooking water.

Step 2

Wipe out the pot; add the chicken, peppers and oil. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until hot, 6 minutes. Add the penne and cooking water and cook, tossing, until hot, 3 minutes. Season with salt; stir in the basil and serve.