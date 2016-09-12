Penn Cove Mussels  in Hard Cider 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Renee Erickson
October 2016

Seattle chef Renee Erickson grew up eating supersimple steamed mussels, but a trip to Normandy inspired this dish, where the mussels are cooked with cider and crème fraîche. Slideshow: Mussels

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 large shallots, thinly sliced (1 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 3 cups dry hard cider
  • 3 pounds mussels, scrubbed and debearded
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • 3/4 cup crème fraîche
  • 1/3 cup tarragon leaves
  • Crusty bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, melt the butter over moderate heat. When it has stopped foaming, add the shallots and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about
6 minutes. Whisk in the mustard and cider and increase the heat to moderately high.

Step 2    

Add the mussels to the casserole, cover and cook until they begin to open, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer them to a large bowl as they open; discard any that do not.

Step 3    

Continue simmering the broth until reduced by a third, about 4 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and season with salt. Reduce the heat to low and whisk in the crème fraîche. Return the mussels and any accumulated juices to the casserole and add the tarragon. Stir until the mussels are warmed through and coated with the cider cream, about 1 minute. Serve immediately with crusty bread.

Suggested Pairing

Robust, mineral-driven white Burgundy: 2013 Bouchard Aîné & Fils Mâcon-Villages.

