Penn Cove Mussels  in Hard Cider 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, melt the butter over moderate heat. When it has stopped foaming, add the shallots and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about

6 minutes. Whisk in the mustard and cider and increase the heat to moderately high.

Step 2 Add the mussels to the casserole, cover and cook until they begin to open, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer them to a large bowl as they open; discard any that do not.