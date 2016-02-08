Penang-Style Pork with Soft Tofu

In a nonstick skillet, heat 1/4 inch of canola oil. Add the garlic and fry, stirring, until golden and crisp, about 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the garlic to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the oil in the skillet.

Step 3 Make the pork curry

Season the pork with salt and pepper. Cook in the skillet over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned, 2 minutes per side. Transfer the pork to a cutting board and quarter each slice. Add the ginger, garlic, shallot, chile and spice paste to the pan and cook over low heat, stirring, until very fragrant, about 5 minutes. Add the broth, curry sauce and soy sauce and bring to a simmer. Whisk in the cornstarch slurry and bring to a simmer, then add the pork and tofu and cook just until the sauce thickens, 2 minutes.