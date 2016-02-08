Penang-Style Pork with Soft Tofu

Chef Cathal Armstrong packs this deeply flavorful, very spicy curry with tender pork and tofu and tops it with crispy garlic. Slideshow: Pork Tenderloin Recipes
In a spice grinder, pulse the coriander and cumin until coarsely ground; transfer to a food processor. Add the remaining ingredients and puree until a smooth paste forms.
In a nonstick skillet, heat 1/4 inch of canola oil. Add the garlic and fry, stirring, until golden and crisp, about 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the garlic to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the oil in the skillet.
Season the pork with salt and pepper. Cook in the skillet over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned, 2 minutes per side. Transfer the pork to a cutting board and quarter each slice. Add the ginger, garlic, shallot, chile and spice paste to the pan and cook over low heat, stirring, until very fragrant, about 5 minutes. Add the broth, curry sauce and soy sauce and bring to a simmer. Whisk in the cornstarch slurry and bring to a simmer, then add the pork and tofu and cook just until the sauce thickens, 2 minutes.
Spoon rice into bowls and top with the curry. Garnish with the crispy garlic and cilantro.
Southeast Asian shrimp paste is made with fermented ground shrimp. Look for it at Asian markets.
