Penang Beef Curry
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Bank Atcharawan
October 2013

Hanger steak gets braised in an aromatic broth until melt-in-your-mouth tender, then simmered in spicy coconut curry sauce. Slideshows: Curry Recipes

Ingredients

Braised Beef

  • One 2-inch piece of peeled fresh ginger, thinly sliced
  • 5 cilantro stems
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • 1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns
  • 1 teaspoon whole cloves
  • 1 star anise pod
  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon black soy sauce (see Note) or 3/4 teaspoon soy sauce with 1/4 teaspoon molasses
  • 2 teaspoons crushed rock sugar or turbinado sugar
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 pounds hanger steak, cut into 1-inch cubes

Penang Curry

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Penang or red curry paste (see Note)
  • 1 cup unsweetened coconut milk
  • 1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • Kosher salt
  • Cilantro leaves, for garnish
  • Steamed rice and lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    prepare the braised beef

Wrap the ginger, cilantro stems, garlic, peppercorns, cloves and star anise in a cheesecloth bundle and tie with kitchen string. In a large saucepan, combine 3 quarts of water with the spice bundle, both soy sauces, rock sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of salt and bring to a boil. Add the steak cubes and simmer over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the meat is tender, about 1 hour. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the meat to a plate. Discard the spice bundle and reserve the spiced broth for another use.

Step 2    meanwhile, make the curry

In a large, deep skillet, heat the vegetable oil until shimmering. Add the curry paste and fry over moderately high heat, stirring, until the paste is fragrant and the oil is bright red, about 2 minutes. Add the coconut milk, fish sauce, lime juice and sugar and bring just to a simmer.

Step 3    meanwhile, make the curry

Add the steak cubes to the curry sauce and simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is slightly reduced, about 5 minutes. Season with salt. Ladle the beef curry into bowls and garnish with cilantro leaves. Serve with steamed rice and lime wedges.

Make Ahead

The beef curry can be covered and refrigerated for up to 2 days. Reheat gently before serving.

Notes

Black soy sauce and Penang curry paste are available at Asian markets or online at kalustyans.com.

Suggested Pairing

The spicy and fragrant Penang curry paste pairs well with a steely, citrusy Australian Riesling.

