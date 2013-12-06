Pélerin
Nicole Lebedevitch

Although French in name, this cocktail was designed to highlight Germain-Robin, a brandy distilled in California using high-quality wine grapes. Maple syrup and allspice liqueur give it a pronounced autumnal flavor. Slideshow: More Brandy Drinks

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces VSOP brandy, preferably Germain-Robin
  • 3/4 teaspoon St. Elizabeth allspice dram (rum-based allspice liqueur)
  • 1 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 3/4 ounce pure maple syrup
  • Dash of Angostura bitters
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the brandy, allspice dram, lemon juice, maple syrup and bitters. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Fine-strain into a chilled coupe.

