© Lucas Allen
Although French in name, this cocktail was designed to highlight Germain-Robin, a brandy distilled in California using high-quality wine grapes. Maple syrup and allspice liqueur give it a pronounced autumnal flavor. Slideshow: More Brandy Drinks
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine the brandy, allspice dram, lemon juice, maple syrup and bitters. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Fine-strain into a chilled coupe.
