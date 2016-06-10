Peking-Style Short Rib Tacos
There are only five ingredients in the simple but delicious marinade for these flanken-cut beef short ribs from F&W's Justin Chapple. Flanken-cut short ribs are sliced across the bone, about 1/3 inch thick, so each piece has about four small sections of bone. This kind of cut is commonly used in Korean dishes, like kalbi. If you can't find it, ask your butcher to prepare the ribs for you. Slideshow: More Taco Recipes
F&W's Firstleaf Pairing: 2015 Andás Reserva Malbec from Mendoza, Argentina  

Ingredients

  • 1/2 large onion, grated on a box grater
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons finely grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely grated
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 3 1/2 pounds flanken-style beef short ribs, cut 1/3 inch thick
  • Warm small flour tortillas, for serving
  • Hoisin sauce, julienned cucumbers, grilled yellow squash, sliced hot red chiles, scallions and lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large resealable plastic bag, mix the onion with the soy sauce, ginger, sugar, garlic  and 1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Add the short ribs, seal the bag and turn to coat all the ribs well. Let marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Step 2    

Light a grill. Scrape some of the marinade off the meat. Season the ribs with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred in spots, about 5 minutes total. Transfer to a platter and let rest for 2 minutes. Use scissors to snip off the bones and cut the meat into bite-size pieces. Serve in tortillas with hoisin sauce, julienned cucumbers, grilled yellow squash, sliced chiles and scallions, and lime wedges for squeezing.

Suggested Pairing

Brisk and fruity Riesling.

