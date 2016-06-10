Peking-Style Short Rib Tacos

There are only five ingredients in the simple but delicious marinade for these flanken-cut beef short ribs from F&W's Justin Chapple. Flanken-cut short ribs are sliced across the bone, about 1/3 inch thick, so each piece has about four small sections of bone. This kind of cut is commonly used in Korean dishes, like kalbi. If you can't find it, ask your butcher to prepare the ribs for you.
In a large resealable plastic bag, mix the onion with the soy sauce, ginger, sugar, garlic and 1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Add the short ribs, seal the bag and turn to coat all the ribs well. Let marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight.
Light a grill. Scrape some of the marinade off the meat. Season the ribs with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred in spots, about 5 minutes total. Transfer to a platter and let rest for 2 minutes. Use scissors to snip off the bones and cut the meat into bite-size pieces. Serve in tortillas with hoisin sauce, julienned cucumbers, grilled yellow squash, sliced chiles and scallions, and lime wedges for squeezing.
Author Name: rainbow995
Review Body: I made this a few times and it was amazingly delicious! My family loves it and want me to make more! haha. Thank you for your awesome recipe!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-10
Author Name: Scooks
Review Body: The only think "Peking" about this seems to be the hoisin sauce. The marinade sounds Japanese.
Date Published: 2016-07-20
Author Name: @BlueChefHat
Review Body: Seems like a better recipe than those found on the internet. You have use more ingredients to make it tastier and fabulous!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-10
Author Name: RichM
Review Body: Very good and fairly easy. I used boneless short ribs and cooked in a grill pan and it came out fine. The cucumber and grilled squash don't do much for the dish, but you could substitute something else and be fine. Don't skip the hoisin sauce though, I felt it helped round out the dish.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-10
Author Name: @OrangeHelmet
Review Body: Is it okay if I marinate the short ribs longer like 4 hours instead of 2 hours overnight? I just want to make sure it absorbs deeply into the meat..
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-10
Author Name: @GreenPalmtree
Review Body: Excellent! Thank you
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-07-10
Author Name: HBcook
Review Body: I made 1/3 this recipe for 2 of us and I and it was so good! I was surprised that there was so much meat on the flanken ribs. Also surprised at how flavorful and tender the meat was as short ribs are usually braised for a long time. i added snow peas that i had on hand and sliced. I grilled all on my cuisinart countertop grill. The hoisin sauce really make this special and a little goes a long way.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-03-14