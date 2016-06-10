Peking-Style Short Rib Tacos

Author Name: rainbow995 Review Body: I made this a few times and it was amazingly delicious! My family loves it and want me to make more! haha. Thank you for your awesome recipe! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-07-10

Author Name: Scooks Review Body: The only think "Peking" about this seems to be the hoisin sauce. The marinade sounds Japanese. Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-07-20

Author Name: @BlueChefHat Review Body: Seems like a better recipe than those found on the internet. You have use more ingredients to make it tastier and fabulous! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-07-10

Author Name: RichM Review Body: Very good and fairly easy. I used boneless short ribs and cooked in a grill pan and it came out fine. The cucumber and grilled squash don't do much for the dish, but you could substitute something else and be fine. Don't skip the hoisin sauce though, I felt it helped round out the dish. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-07-10

Author Name: @OrangeHelmet Review Body: Is it okay if I marinate the short ribs longer like 4 hours instead of 2 hours overnight? I just want to make sure it absorbs deeply into the meat.. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-07-10

Author Name: @GreenPalmtree Review Body: Excellent! Thank you Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-07-10