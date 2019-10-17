Pecan-Pumpkin Cream Pie

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the pecan filling Preheat oven to 350°F. Stir together granulated sugar and 1/4 cup water in a medium saucepan. Using a pastry brush dipped in water, brush off any sugar clinging to sides of pan. Bring mixture to a boil over high, taking care not to jostle pan. Continue boiling, undisturbed, until syrup starts to turn a slightly pale brown, 6 to 8 minutes; gently swirl pan to even out caramelization. Continue boiling over high, swirling pan often, until syrup turns golden brown, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; carefully pour in corn syrup. (Mixture will sputter a bit and turn clumpy.) Cook, whisking occasionally, until clumps have completely melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat; whisk in butter until melted.

Step 2 Whisk together eggs, vanilla, and salt in a medium-size heatproof bowl. Gradually pour hot sugar mixture into egg mixture, whisking constantly, until completely combined. Add pecans; stir well to coat.

Step 3 Pour pecan mixture into cooled pie shell. Bake pie in preheated oven until top is starting to set but filling is still jiggly, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven; let cool 5 minutes.

Step 4 While the pecan filling cools, make the pumpkin filling Whisk together pumpkin, vanilla, ginger, cinnamon, salt, and nutmeg in a small saucepan. Cook over high, whisking constantly, until mixture reduces slightly and starts to darken in color, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat; whisk in heavy cream and granulated sugar. Whisk in eggs until well combined.

Step 5 Pour pumpkin filling over warm pecan filling in pie shell; smooth top. (Cover edges of pie with aluminum foil to prevent overbrowning if crust is getting too dark.) Bake at 350°F until pumpkin filling puffs up and is set, 30 to 40 minutes. Remove from oven; let cool completely on a wire rack, about 2 hours. Gently press plastic wrap onto surface of pie; chill until cold, at least 6 hours or up to overnight.