Pecan-Pumpkin Cream Pie
Tara Donne
Active Time
55 MIN
Total Time
9 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
By Joanne Chang
November 2019

This pie slices beautifully to reveal not one but two fillings: both pumpkin custard and gooey, syrupy pecan. Chef Joanne Chang’s technique ensures the bottom of the pie shell is perfectly cooked and avoids sogginess. Cooling the blind-baked pie shell with weights keeps it hotter, and flatter, longer.

Ingredients

PECAN FILLING

  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup water, plus more for dipping pastry brush
  • 1/2 cup light corn syrup
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 1/4 cups pecan halves (about 5 ounces), toasted
  • All-Butter Pie Shell

PUMPKIN FILLING

  • 1  cup canned pumpkin
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 2/3 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 large eggs

WHIPPED CREAM

  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons powdered sugar

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the pecan filling

Preheat oven to 350°F. Stir together granulated sugar and 1/4 cup water in a medium saucepan. Using a pastry brush dipped in water, brush off any sugar clinging to sides of pan. Bring mixture to a boil over high, taking care not to jostle pan. Continue boiling, undisturbed, until syrup starts to turn a slightly pale brown, 6 to 8 minutes; gently swirl pan to even out caramelization. Continue boiling over high, swirling pan often, until syrup turns golden brown, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; carefully pour in corn syrup. (Mixture will sputter a bit and turn clumpy.) Cook, whisking occasionally, until clumps have completely melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat; whisk in butter until melted.

Step 2    

Whisk together eggs, vanilla, and salt in a medium-size heatproof bowl. Gradually pour hot sugar mixture into egg mixture, whisking constantly, until completely combined. Add pecans; stir well to coat.

Step 3    

Pour pecan mixture into cooled pie shell. Bake pie in preheated oven until top is starting to set but filling is still jiggly, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven; let cool 5 minutes.

Step 4    While the pecan filling cools, make the pumpkin filling

Whisk together pumpkin, vanilla, ginger, cinnamon, salt, and nutmeg in a small saucepan. Cook over high, whisking constantly, until mixture reduces slightly and starts to darken in color, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat; whisk in heavy cream and granulated sugar. Whisk in eggs until well combined.

Step 5    

Pour pumpkin filling over warm pecan filling in pie shell; smooth top. (Cover edges of pie with aluminum foil to prevent overbrowning if crust is getting too dark.) Bake at 350°F until pumpkin filling puffs up and is set, 30 to 40 minutes. Remove from oven; let cool completely on a wire rack, about 2 hours. Gently press plastic wrap onto surface of pie; chill until cold, at least 6 hours or up to overnight.

Step 6    Make the whipped cream

Beat heavy cream and powdered sugar with an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment on medium speed until stiff peaks form, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer whipped cream to a piping bag fitted with a star tip. Pipe large stars over surface of chilled pie. Serve immediately, or chill, uncovered, up to 6 hours. Serve chilled.

Make Ahead

Pie shell can be prepared and baked up to 4 hours in advance. Pie can be baked up to 1 day ahead; keep chilled until ready to serve.

