Pecan Praline Topping
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 cups
Katherine Beto
November 2008

Plus: Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide    More Gooey Dessert Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter
  • 3/4 cup dark brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups pecans (8 ounces)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large saucepan, combine the butter and brown sugar and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until smooth. Stir in the heavy cream and salt and bring to a boil. Simmer just until slightly thickened, about 3 minutes. Let the caramel cool.

Step 2    

Spread the pecans on a rimmed baking sheet and toast for about 8 minutes, until they are lightly browned and fragrant. Transfer the pecans to a work surface and let them cool. Coarsely chop the nuts, stir them into the cooled caramel and serve.

Make Ahead

The topping can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. Rewarm slightly before serving.

Serve With

Pumpkin Cheesecake with Pecan Praline Topping.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up