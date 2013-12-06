Pecan-Graham Cookies

These cookies are good on their own or delicious as the base for about 20 gooey s'mores, a specialty of Wayne Brachman, pastry chef at Bobby Flay's Mesa Grill and Bolo. To make the s'mores, you'll need about 20 marshmallows (Brachman makes his own) and 20 one-inch squares of bittersweet or semisweet chocolate. Don't forget to toast the marshmallows.Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Toast the pecans on a baking sheet for about 10 minutes, or until fragrant. Let cool. Increase the heat to 375°.
In a medium bowl, combine the whole wheat and rye flours with the baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. In another bowl, cream the butter and sugar with an electric mixer on high speed. Add the egg and beat until fluffy. On low speed, beat in half of the dry ingredients until just combined. Beat in the molasses, honey and vanilla, then the pecans and the remaining dry ingredients until just combined.
Roll scant tablespoons of the dough into walnut-size balls and arrange them about 2 1/2 inches apart on 2 nonstick baking sheets. With lightly moistened fingers, flatten the cookies to 2-inch rounds. Bake for about 12 minutes, or until golden and lightly cracked on top. Let cool for 5 minutes on the baking sheets, then transfer to a wire rack to cool.
Make Ahead
