Pecan-Graham Cookies

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Toast the pecans on a baking sheet for about 10 minutes, or until fragrant. Let cool. Increase the heat to 375°.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, combine the whole wheat and rye flours with the baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. In another bowl, cream the butter and sugar with an electric mixer on high speed. Add the egg and beat until fluffy. On low speed, beat in half of the dry ingredients until just combined. Beat in the molasses, honey and vanilla, then the pecans and the remaining dry ingredients until just combined.