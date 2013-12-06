Pecan-Graham Cookies
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 40 COOKIES
Bobby Flay
July 1996

These cookies are good on their own or delicious as the base for about 20 gooey s'mores, a specialty of Wayne Brachman, pastry chef at Bobby Flay's Mesa Grill and Bolo. To make the s'mores, you'll need about 20 marshmallows (Brachman makes his own) and 20 one-inch squares of bittersweet or semisweet chocolate. Don't forget to toast the marshmallows.Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup coarsely chopped pecans (about 3 ounces)
  • 1 1/4 cups whole wheat flour
  • 1/2 cup rye flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 stick (4 ounces) unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 tablespoon unsulphured molasses
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Toast the pecans on a baking sheet for about 10 minutes, or until fragrant. Let cool. Increase the heat to 375°.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, combine the whole wheat and rye flours with the baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. In another bowl, cream the butter and sugar with an electric mixer on high speed. Add the egg and beat until fluffy. On low speed, beat in half of the dry ingredients until just combined. Beat in the molasses, honey and vanilla, then the pecans and the remaining dry ingredients until just combined.

Step 3    

Roll scant tablespoons of the dough into walnut-size balls and arrange them about 2 1/2 inches apart on 2 nonstick baking sheets. With lightly moistened fingers, flatten the cookies to 2-inch rounds. Bake for about 12 minutes, or until golden and lightly cracked on top. Let cool for 5 minutes on the baking sheets, then transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Make Ahead

The cookies can be stored in an airtight container for 3 days or frozen for up to one month.

