Peas with Ricotta and Spring Onion Kimchi

Chef Zakary Pelaccio likes using spring onions (or ramps) to make a quick kimchi, which he serves alongside creamy ricotta—an unusual but compelling combination. Slideshow: More Pea Recipes
How to Make It
Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Blanch the onions until tender, about 1 minute, then drain well. Transfer to a large jar.
In a small saucepan, combine the fish sauce, gochugaru and ginger with 1 cup of water and bring to a boil. Pour the hot mixture over the onions. Stir in the sesame seeds and anise seeds. Close the jar and let stand for 2 hours.
Fill a large bowl with ice water. In a large saucepan of boiling water, blanch the snap peas until bright green and crisp- tender, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to the ice bath to cool. Blanch the snow peas until bright green and crisp-tender, about 1 minute. Drain and transfer to the ice bath. Drain all of the peas and pat dry, then cut in half lengthwise and transfer to a large bowl. Add the endive and 1/4 cup of the kimchi pickling liquid, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat.
Spoon the ricotta onto plates and top with the pea salad. Garnish with some of the kimchi and serve.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5