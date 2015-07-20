Peas with Ricotta and Spring Onion Kimchi

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the kimchi Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Blanch the onions until tender, about 1 minute, then drain well. Transfer to a large jar.

Step 2 In a small saucepan, combine the fish sauce, gochugaru and ginger with 1 cup of water and bring to a boil. Pour the hot mixture over the onions. Stir in the sesame seeds and anise seeds. Close the jar and let stand for 2 hours.

Step 3 Meanwhile, make the salad Fill a large bowl with ice water. In a large saucepan of boiling water, blanch the snap peas until bright green and crisp- tender, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to the ice bath to cool. Blanch the snow peas until bright green and crisp-tender, about 1 minute. Drain and transfer to the ice bath. Drain all of the peas and pat dry, then cut in half lengthwise and transfer to a large bowl. Add the endive and 1/4 cup of the kimchi pickling liquid, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat.