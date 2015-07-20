Peas with Ricotta and Spring Onion Kimchi
© Cedric Angeles
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Zakary Pelaccio
August 2015

Chef Zakary Pelaccio likes using spring onions (or ramps) to make a quick kimchi, which he serves alongside creamy ricotta—an unusual but compelling combination. Slideshow: More Pea Recipes

Ingredients

KIMCHI

  • 2 pounds small spring onions, scallions or ramps, cut into 2-inch pieces, bulbs quartered if large
  • 1/4 cup Asian fish sauce
  • 1/2 cup gochugaru (Korean red chile flakes)
  • 1 tablespoon minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
  • 1 tablespoon anise seeds

SALAD 

  • 1 1/2 pounds sugar snap peas, trimmed
  • 1 1/2 pounds snow peas, trimmed
  • 1 Belgian endive, quartered lengthwise and sliced crosswise 1/4 inch thick
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 pound fresh ricotta cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the kimchi

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Blanch the onions until tender, about 1 minute, then drain well. Transfer to a large jar.

Step 2    

In a small saucepan, combine the fish sauce, gochugaru and ginger with 1 cup of water and bring to a boil. Pour the hot mixture over the onions. Stir  in the sesame seeds and anise seeds. Close the jar and let stand for 2 hours.

Step 3    Meanwhile, make the salad

Fill a large bowl with ice water. In a large saucepan of boiling water, blanch the snap peas until bright green and crisp- tender, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to the ice bath to cool. Blanch the snow peas until bright green and crisp-tender, about 1 minute. Drain and transfer to the ice bath. Drain all of the peas and pat dry, then cut in half lengthwise and transfer to a large bowl. Add the endive and 1/4 cup of the kimchi pickling liquid, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat.

Step 4    

Spoon the ricotta onto plates and top with the pea salad. Garnish with some of the kimchi and serve.

Make Ahead

The kimchi can be refrigerated in the brine for 1 week. The blanched peas can be refrigerated overnight.

