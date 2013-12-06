Pears Poached in Red Wine

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large nonreactive saucepan, combine the wine and sugar and bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Stir briefly to dissolve the sugar.

Step 2 Peel the pears; if they don't stand upright, trim the bottoms slightly. Stand the pears in the saucepan and add just enough water to cover them. Place a heatproof plate on top of the pears to help keep them submerged in the liquid. Bring to a simmer over moderately high heat and cook until the pears are tender when pierced with a knife, about 20 minutes.

Step 3 Using a slotted spoon, transfer the pears to a plate and let the poaching liquid cool completely. Return the pears to the cooled liquid, re-cover them with the plate and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or overnight.