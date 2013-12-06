Pears Poached in Red Wine
Food & Wine
February 1996

Ingredients

  • 5 cups dry red wine
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 10 firm but ripe pears

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large nonreactive saucepan, combine the wine and sugar and bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Stir briefly to dissolve the sugar.

Step 2    

Peel the pears; if they don't stand upright, trim the bottoms slightly. Stand the pears in the saucepan and add just enough water to cover them. Place a heatproof plate on top of the pears to help keep them submerged in the liquid. Bring to a simmer over moderately high heat and cook until the pears are tender when pierced with a knife, about 20 minutes.

Step 3    

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the pears to a plate and let the poaching liquid cool completely. Return the pears to the cooled liquid, re-cover them with the plate and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or overnight.

Step 4    

Transfer the pears to a platter or plates. Strain the poaching liquid into a clean nonreactive saucepan and boil over high heat until syrupy, about 35 minutes. Spoon the syrup over the pears.

