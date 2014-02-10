Pearl Barley Porridge with Ham and Eggs

Dave Chang first made this recipe at a food conference in Copenhagen, when he had very little to work with. He simmered barley in local apple cider with chicken stock and kombu, creating a deliciously sweet and savory porridge. Slideshow: More Recipes from David Chang
In a large saucepan, combine the cider, broth, kombu and 2 cups of water. Bring just to a boil, then remove from the heat. Let steep for 40 minutes. Discard the kombu and transfer the cider broth to a bowl.
Wipe out the saucepan and melt the butter in it. Add the onions, season with salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 20 minutes. Add the ham and cook for 3 minutes. Stir in the barley, soy sauce and cider broth and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the barley is porridge-like, about 1 hour. Season with salt.
Spoon the porridge into bowls and top with the eggs. Garnish with scallions; serve.
Kombu is edible kelp. It's available at natural food stores and Asian markets.
Review Body: This has become one of my favorite breakfasts!
